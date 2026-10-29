Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil reviews Ganga basin flood control initiatives

New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil reviewed the planning and implementation of measures to address flood, erosion and drainage problems in the Ganga basin during the 19th meeting of the Ganga Flood Control Board (GFCB), an official said on Thursday.

Patil led discussions on preparation of risk-based basin Master Plans, assessment of the adequacy of waterways and ventways under bridges, improving the quality of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), timely implementation of flood management projects and application of modern technologies in flood management, the official said in a statement.

During the review meeting held on Tuesday, the Union Minister emphasised coordination among Union Ministries, state governments and other stakeholders, particularly in addressing issues relating to river morphology, drainage congestion, infrastructure development and flood resilience, the statement said.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of an integrated, risk-informed and technology-enabled approach to flood management, supported by effective Centre–state cooperation, improved technical standards and coordinated implementation of flood management measures across the Ganga basin, it added.

The Union Minister also highlighted importance of modern survey techniques, sound technical investigations, appropriate statutory clearances and timely resolution of project implementation bottlenecks.

"The meeting was attended by Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Minister of West Bengal; Ram Nath Thakur, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; K. V. Raju, NITI Aayog member; Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister; Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister; representatives of the Ganga basin states; senior officials of the Central and state governments; and representatives of the concerned agencies," the statement said.

The Board, chaired by the Union Jal Shakti Minister, provides a high-level institutional platform for strengthening Centre–state cooperation and coordinated flood management across the Ganga basin.

The meeting chaired by C.R. Patil on Tuesday provided an opportunity to review ongoing initiatives, strengthen interstate coordination and deliberate upon emerging approaches for effective flood management.

The Board, constituted by the Union government on April 18, 1972, comprises representatives of the concerned Central Ministries and Chief Ministers of the Ganga Basin states or their representatives, with the Ganga Flood Control Commission (GFCC) Chairman Er. Sher Singh, serving as its Member Secretary, the statement said.









