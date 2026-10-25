NCW presents 2-year report card of Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday shared a two-year report card enlisting the programmes and initiatives steered by the Chairperson in her second year in office.

In a message on X, the NCW wrote, “Two years of commitment, countless initiatives, and a shared vision for women’s safety, rights and empowerment. The National Commission for Women presents 'A Shared Contribution' - the Second-Year Report of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, documenting key achievements, field engagements and flagship programmes undertaken during her second year in office.”

“From She Is a Changemaker, Campus Calling and Yashoda AI to Shakti Samvad, Shakti Summit, Catalysts for Change, Shakti and Suraksha, and Nari Shakti Conclave, the report captures NCW’s efforts to strengthen institutional capacity, improve grievance redressal and advance gender-sensitive governance,” wrote the Commission.

“A reflection of two years of purposeful action towards a safer, more equitable and empowered India for women,” the NCW wrote.

On completing two years in office on October 22, Rahatkar reiterated the commitment to women’s dignity, safety, justice, and empowerment, an official said.

In a message to mark the second anniversary of her appointment to the Commission, Rahatkar set a target to remain focused on expanding the Commission's reach, reaching women who face barriers in accessing justice.

“I will strive to ensure that every woman's voice is heard, her rights are protected, and she receives the support needed to obtain justice. Our commitment to women's dignity, safety, justice, and empowerment will remain unwavering. With this resolve for women's empowerment,” she wrote in a message written in Hindi on X.

The message said, “Today, on 22 October 2026, I am completing two years of my tenure as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the Honourable Minister for Women and Child Development Smt. Annapurna Devi Ji for this significant responsibility.”

“I am thankful to all those women who, by placing their trust in the Commission, shared their problems, experiences, and expectations. Their voices inspire us to shape our priorities and make institutional efforts more effective,” she wrote.

She also listed the major achievements of her second year in office. “In the second year of my tenure, the Commission undertook numerous initiatives across various states and regions of the country aimed at women's safety, justice, awareness, and empowerment,” she wrote.



