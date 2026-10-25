Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

BJP Believes in Dividing People: Congress Believes in Unity-Kharge

In Short

"Governments stolen through 'vote chori' in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra must be removed," he said, urging people to take to the streets, fight for their rights and safeguard the Constitution.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge
X

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge 

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls and deletion of names of opposition supporters were taking place in the country under the guise of SIR and questioned the integrity of the electoral process and the Election Commission.

"Governments stolen through 'vote chori' in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra must be removed," he said, urging people to take to the streets, fight for their rights and safeguard the Constitution.

Kharge demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing SIR exercise and annulment of all assembly elections held over the past two years, asserting that people deserved transparency and accountability from the Election Commission.

The Congress chief said, "Besides, elections should be held using ballot papers to ensure transparency and restore public confidence. Democracy must be protected, and every vote must count," he said.

Accusing the BJP of pursuing divisive politics, Kharge said, "We are patriots who believe in unity, equality and the Constitution -- not in dividing our people for political gain like BJP leaders," he said.

Paying tribute to Krishna Singh, Kharge said Bihar's first chief minister had helped lay the foundations of a modern state by building institutions and promoting agriculture, industry, education and irrigation.

Referring to JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Kharge said the former chief minister had once stood alongside socialist leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan but today he has aligned with the BJP. It is unfortunate that he opted for a dramatic shift from the legacy of socialist politics to sitting in the lap of the BJP, he said.

Kharge also called for action against those promoting untouchability and engaging in 'suddhikaran' (purification) practices, asserting that caste-based discrimination and exclusion undermined human dignity and equality.

"Our fight is not against religion; it is against discrimination in the name of religion. I take pride in my faith -- my name itself is inspired by one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. Faith should unite people, not divide them," he said.

The Congress president said Dalits must have the right to enter and worship at every temple in the country without discrimination.

He also criticised the filing of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, who had visited Haldwani to protest an alleged 'suddhikaran' incident targeting him, saying it raised questions about the space available for those challenging the status quo.

Targeting the BJP over the controversy surrounding donations made at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kharge said, "I pray to Lord Ram to open his eyes and punish those who have looted wealth in his name."

Gowri V
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gowri V

[email protected]

A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

Tags

Mallikarjun KhargeCongressBJPElectoral Roll RevisionIndian Politics
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X