Patanjali to launch drive to purify Sanatan scriptures: Ramdev

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Governor Dr Dhal Singh Bisen inaugurated the 52nd All India Oriental Studies Conference at Patanjali University in Haridwar, where Yoga guru Swami Ramdev announced plans to launch a Sanatan Shastra Shuddhi Abhiyan to address what he described as distortions and misinterpretations in religious scriptures.

The three-day conference, being held from October 29 to 31, brings together scholars from India and abroad to discuss Sanskrit, the Vedas, Indian philosophy, history and the country’s ancient knowledge traditions.

Ramdev said the campaign would be undertaken under the guidance of prominent saints and scholars. He alleged that some writings and interpretations had misrepresented Hindu deities and scriptures, and asserted that Patanjali would work to restore what it considers the original teachings of Sanatan Dharma. He also said legal action would be pursued against those questioning Sanatan Dharma.

Emphasising social unity, Ramdev said Indians should rise above caste divisions and identify themselves first as human beings and citizens of the country. He also called for freeing India’s education system from the influence of Macaulay-era thinking through the Indian Education Board.

Patanjali University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna said the conference would examine alleged interpolations in ancient texts and explore ways to preserve their original teachings. He stressed the need to combine traditional Indian wisdom with modern science.

Governor Bisen said India’s knowledge tradition sought to promote wisdom, social harmony and welfare. He highlighted contributions by ancient scholars, including Maharishi Panini’s grammar, Patanjali’s Yoga philosophy and Ayurveda.

Conference chairman Prof Srinivas Varkhedi proposed replacing the term “Oriental Studies” with “Indian Studies” to reflect India’s own perspective.

The Governor also released books on Indian philosophy and Vedic

knowledge.