Traders Take to Posters, Urge Congress to Put Off Rally

Traders from about 20 markets in Delhi are disappointed by the stoic silence and non-responsiveness of the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi, who have not responded to their letters appealing for the postponement of the November 1 rally, which could hamper their business by Rs 12,000 crore due to the festive season.

Feeling helpless, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Saturday decided to launch a massive poster campaign urging that business activities in major markets not be disrupted during the peak festive season and reiterating its demand to postpone the rally.

The CTI, an apex body representing traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi, appealed to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that traders' businesses also run on mutual trust, love and affection with their customers.

“You often say that you run shops of love in the market of hatred. Our shops also run on the basis of mutual trust, love and affection with our customers. Therefore, we humbly request you not to sacrifice our shops of love and business for a rally during the peak season of India's biggest festival, Diwali,” the CTI said. They had also written a letter to Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

CTI has announced that starting on Saturday, these posters will be put up in 20 major wholesale markets within a 5-km radius of Ramlila Maidan. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the poster campaign was intended to highlight the concerns of traders whose businesses could be affected by traffic restrictions and congestion around the rally venue.

These include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Naya Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Kashmiri Gate, Daryaganj, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Nabi Karim, Paharganj, Ajmeri Gate, Lahori Gate, Janpath, Palika Bazaar, Ballimaran and Kinari Bazaar

He cited businesses ranging from the famous parantha shops of Chandni Chowk and spice traders of Khari Baoli to bangle and bindi sellers in Sadar Bazaar, lehenga shops in Chandni Chowk and other traditional establishments. “Each shop supports the families of 10 to 20 people,” he added.

The CTI claimed that the festive business of 2 million traders and the livelihoods of 7.5 million people dependent on these markets would be affected if restrictions were imposed during the peak Diwali shopping period.