NAPR survey a challenge to officials in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The officials are facing several difficulties at field level while collecting data of non-agricultural assets for Non Agriculture Property Record (NAPR) in Nizamabad district, as some people in villages are reluctant to give the details of their property. On the other hand, getting details of the assets of those, who migrated to other areas, is also becoming a big problem for the officials. Some tenants do not know the details of the house owners while some others are unwilling to disclose the owner's details, even they know the information.



Dharani enumerators have been making rounds to the houses several times to get the information. They are managing to get information from the close associates of such people.

The process of registration of non-agricultural assets has been going on for the last 13 days in Nizamabad district. Panchayat secretaries in villages, bill collectors within municipalities and Anganwadi teachers and other employees are continuing the data collection work.

There are 530 gram panchayats in the district. Apart from these, there are Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, Bodhan, Armor and Bhimgal municipalities. The government wanted to enter the details of unregistered houses and its owners on Dharani portal to protect public property from encroachment and to ensure there would be land disputes. The officials are updating the details of house owner like Aadhaar card, house measurements, electricity connection number, pension numbers, family details etc on Dharani website as soon as they get are taken. A photo of the house owner also being uploaded on the website.

Details of deceased persons, on whose name assets were registered; and details of inherited children, also being recorded. Since the updation of land details should be done before October 20, the officials are busy in collecting data from the people. Except for vacant plots, building property details were already entered online in municipalities, but the problem of data collection has become a challenge in villages.

The authorities have identified over 3.28 lakh non-agricultural properties in villages across the district. So far, more than 81 per cent of the assets were registered on Dharani website. As many as 2.66 lakh people had entered their details in Dharani as on Wednesday (October 14) and the details of the remaining assets will be completed in one or two days.

Once all the details are collected, they will be displayed on the notice board in the village panchayats. Errors will be recorded. The government will issue cards to agricultural assets to everyone after all the details are registered.