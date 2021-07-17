Nizamabad: Hans India celebrates 10th anniversary

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy said journalism is a noble profession and its practitioners should always adhere to the cardinal principles of truth, objectivity and accuracy.

He was speaking at The Hans India 10th anniversary celebrations on Friday. Mayor Nithu Kiran and Nuda chairman Ch Prabhakar Reddy were also present. The Collector said on the occasion: "My best wishes to the management, staff and all the journalists on the occasion. Media has a huge responsibility in maintaining credibility and disseminating news without colouring it with views." NUDA Chairman Chamakura Prabhakar Reddy hoped The Hans India would emerge a leader in the world of media. "I wish The Hans India many more laurels in future. I wish them a very happy anniversary and I am sure they will achieve many more milestones in the decades to come," he added.

Additional Collector Chitra Missra said, "my wishes are for The Hans India to achieve continued success and independent and unbiased reporting." Trainee Collector M Makaramda, Hans India reporter Bhagyanagar Bhaskar Kumar, HMTV reporter Balakumar, Bhodan Ramu and others participated in the programme.