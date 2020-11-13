People still need better medical services: Collector Narayana

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy directed the medical officers and staff to expand their services by making the public aware of health problems and diseases through Medical & Health department.

He held a conference through mobile phone with the staff of medical and health department on medical activities from Nizamabad Collector camp office on Thursday. The Collector lauded the government medical officials and staff, who provided Covid-19 treatment to patients when private doctors afraid to do so. He added that Nizamabad got the reputation of providing better treatment than Hyderabad.

Stating that the responsibility of protecting the people till vaccine arrives is on the medical and health department officials, Collector Narayana Reddy asked them to conduct at least 25 diagnostic tests on a daily basis within each PHC. As many as 1,000 Covid tests should be conducted per day in the district, he added. He asked them to bring to his notice in case of shortage of medicines and others.

In addition to Covid-related health services, regular activities like immunisation, ANC registration, increasing deliveries, providing KCR Kits, OP services, elderly OPD services, services to leprosy and TB patients, delivery of medicines and the like should be carried out. The conference was attended by DM&HO Sudarshan, Deputy DM&HO, medical o and others.