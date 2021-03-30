Prepare panchayat voters list: SEC Parthasarathi

Nizamabad: State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi directed the Collectors to prepare voters' list to fill vacant posts of sarpanches and ward members in gram panchayats. On Tuesday, he held a video conference with district collectors and district panchayat officials from Hyderabad.

During the conference, District Collector C Narayana Reddy informed that four sarpanch and 76 ward member posts are vacant in Gangaram Thanda, Thirman Palli, Bhimgal mandal, Bachanpalli, Maclure mandal and Satlapur Thanda in Indalwai mandal in the district. He said instructions were issued to the authorities concerned to prepare list of voters in the respective villages. The Collector informed that he was ordered to prepare election material and all other necessary arrangements will be made.

State Election Commissioner Parthasarathy said a notification would be issued soon to hold elections to fill the vacancies of sarpanches and ward members in all the districts across the State and the voter list has to be prepared before that. Parthasarathy directed the authorities to prepare a list of voters within the territorial boundaries of sarpanches and ward member seats where the elections would be held. The draft voters' list should be printed by April 3. He directed to arrange a meeting with the representatives of political parties at district level on the sixth day and at zonal level on seventh day.



The State Election Commissioner suggested to receive objections from April 4 to 8 and to clear them on April 10. He directed the authorities concerned to print the final list of voters on April 12 and display the lists in the relevant vacant gram panchayats and wards.