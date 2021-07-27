15 petitions received in Tirupati

Tirupati: The Grievances Day programme has been resumed at RDO office in Tirupati on Monday.

The Spandana, a grievances programme intended to receive petitions from public was resumed and RDO Kanaka Narasareddy has received about 15 petitions including land issues and requests for providing pass books etc.

People from different places in Tirupati revenue division attended to the programme to get their problems resolved. Deputy tahsildar Lakshmi Narayana, administrative officer Seshagiri and other staff were present.

In Madanapalli, sub-collector M Jahnavi received 75 petitions from public and directed the officials concerned to solve the issues at the earliest.

Most of the petitions were related to land and pass books. Speaking on the occasion, sub-collector warned the staff of severe consequences if they fail to attend grievance day programme and directed them to solve the woes within a week. DAO Sesahiah, deputy surveyor Munikannan and others were present.