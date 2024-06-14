3-day Tarang FPO Mela begins

Tirupati: The three-day ‘Tarang’ FPO Mela -2024 phase 2, aimed at promoting cow-based agriculture and organic products began here on Thursday.

NABARD general manager Prasad inaugurated the Mela at Mahati Auditorium, which will be held from June 13 to 15. The theme of the mela is ‘Celebrating Collectivisation’, which is being held by NABARD AP Regional Office in partnership with Small Farmers’ Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC) and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Dr KVS Prasad emphasised the importance of farmer collectivisation through FPOs and outlined the objectives of the exhibition. He detailed NABARD’s ongoing efforts to support farming community and encourage FPOs to enhance their products based on customer feedback. Dr Prasad also urged FPOs to join various online platforms such as ONDC to broaden their market reach.