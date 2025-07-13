3 youth feared drowned in Tungabhadra

Mantralayam (Kurnool district): In a tragic incident, three young devotees went missing in the Tungabhadra River.

The missing individuals have been identified as Ajith (19), Sachin (20) and Pramod (20), all residents of Hassan district in Karnataka and students pursuing undergraduate degrees.

According to police reports, the trio, accompanied by a group of friends, had arrived in Mantralayam to offer prayers at the sacred shrine of Sri Raghavendra Swamy. After their temple visit, they went to the Tungabhadra River to take a holy dip — a common ritual observed by pilgrims visiting this spiritually significant town.

Unfortunately, while bathing in the river, the three were swept away by strong undercurrents and could not be located thereafter.

Eyewitnesses quickly raised an alarm, following which local authorities launched a search operation. However, rescue efforts have been severely hindered due to heavy rainfall in the region, which caused the river’s water levels to rise rapidly and reduced visibility.

Police officials, along with expert swimmers and local volunteers under the supervision of village authorities, have been continuing the operation in challenging conditions.