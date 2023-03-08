400 specially-abled students have darshan
Tirumala: Nearly 400 students who were visually challenged and differently-abled under Sri Astottara Shatachukkala Trust from Hyderabad had darshan of the presiding deity at Tirumala on Tuesday evening.
The students expressed immense happiness about their divine experience and thanked the TD for the darshan arrangements. Trust founder Venu was also present.
