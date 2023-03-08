  • Menu
400 specially-abled students have darshan

Specially-abled students in front of the temple at Tirumala on Tuesday after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara
Nearly 400 students who were visually challenged and differently-abled under Sri Astottara Shatachukkala Trust from Hyderabad had darshan of the presiding deity at Tirumala on Tuesday evening.

The students expressed immense happiness about their divine experience and thanked the TD for the darshan arrangements. Trust founder Venu was also present.

