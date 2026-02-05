4th All India Sanskrit Students’ talent festival held

Tirupati: The 4th All India Sanskrit Students’ Talent Festival began at National Sanskrit University (NSU) here on Wednesday. Vagvardhini Parishad is organising the event from February 4 to 7, which brings students from 23 institutions nationwide to showcase talents in studies, literature, and creativity.

Justice Dr Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, member of National Human Rights Commission and ex-Chief Justice of Jharkhand and Odisha High Court, who attended as a chief guest, stressed Sanskrit’s role in human rights and harmony, praising NSU’s preservation efforts. Dr Bharat Bhushan Rath outlined objectives. Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Panini University, Ujjain, the keynote speaker, Prof Siva Sankar Mishra highlighted modern relevance of Sanskrit education.

Prof GSR Krishnamurthy said the university, through its Vagvardhini Parishad, organises these pan-India debates to nurture students’ talents, promoting physical, mental, and spiritual growth. He extended best wishes to all participants. University Academic Dean Prof Rajnikanth Shukla, Registrar K Venkata Narayana Rao, Coordinators Dr Bharat Bhushan Rath, Dr Pradeep Kumar Bag, Dr Udayan Hegde, Prof C Ranganathan and others were present.