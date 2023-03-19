5-day musical event marking Annamayya Vardhanthi begins

The five-day 520th Tallapaka Annamacharya death anniversary celebrations began on a devotional note at the picturesque Narayanagiri gardens in Tirumala on Saturday. The processional deity of Lord Malayappa and his consorts Sri Devi and Bhudevi were brought in a procession to the accompaniment of traditional Nada Swaram and also Bhajans by various troupes from Tirumala temple to the Gardens where the celebrations were held. Artists dressed as Lord Venkateswara and his consorts, Lord Narasimha and also Annamayya led the procession giving a devotional touch.





The hour-long inaugural programme began with Sapthagiri Sankirtana Goshti Ganam by traditional vocalists to the accompaniment music, praising Lord and also paying tribute to saint poet Annamayya, who wrote 32,000 Kirtanas, the devotional songs mostly in praise of Lord Venkateswara and many with a strong social message of equality of all in the society.





Ahobila Mutt 46th Peetadhipath Sri Satagopa Ranganatha Yathindra Mahadesigan graced the occasion as chief guest. In his Anugraha Bashanam, the Seer said Ahobila Mutt was the Acharya Peetam of Annamacharya, who had the study of Vedas and Sastras in the Mutt. The poet with blessing of Lord Narasimha, the deity of the Mutt, obtained Deeksha and also Manthropadesm from the Ahobila Mutt seer inspired him to lead a pious life and also pen 32,000 Kirtanas, Swamiji said. TTD EO Dharma Reddy felicitated the Ahobila Mutt seer and also presented Lord's prasadams.





The Swamiji also presented vasthrams to the Tallapaka Annamayya idol. Speaking on the occasion, Annamacharya Project Director Vibhishana Sarma said that a book 'Annamayya Sankirtana Lahar' is under print, for promoting Annamayya devotional songs while the TTD had already recorded 4,000 Annamayya Keerthanas and efforts are on to record more Kirtanas. The participants were enthralled with the devotional singing of select Kirtanas of Annamayya including `Dinamu Dwadasi..., Bhavamulona Bahyamunandunu, Brahma Kadigina Padamu, etc. TTD Asthan Vidwan Garimella Balakirshna Prasad, SV College of Music and Dance Principal Uma Muddubala led the Goshti ganam in which Annamacharya project artists participated.