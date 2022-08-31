74.66L collected as user charges in 6 months

Tirupati: As a token of its appreciation, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has resolved to provide incentive to the ward volunteers for collecting Rs 74,66,560 as user charges for the last six months in the city, registering 90 per cent collection of the user charges.

The MCT standing committee which met in the Corporation office here on Tuesday decided to provide a five per cent incentive which amounts to Rs 3,71,827 to the 2,498 volunteers working in the 50 divisions in the city.

Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha who presided over the standing committee meeting said the committee decided to pay 5 per cent of the amount collected as user charges from the residents to the volunteers appreciating them for the impressive performance and wanted them to strive for cent percent collection of user charges. The Committee also sanctioned the amount for various development works which were completed in the city including CC roads, drains construction and digging of borewells from Corporation general fund. It also gave approval for the purchase of fingerprint scanners for ward secretariat at a cost of Rs 16.98 lakh. Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy, Mudra Narayana, Standing Committee members SK Babu, Narasimhachari, Thammudu Ganesh and Uma were present.