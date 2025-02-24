971st incarnation of Sri Anantalwar observed

Tirumala: The 971st incarnation of Sri Vaishnava devotee, Sri Anantalwar, was celebrated on Sunday at Ananthalwar Tota, also known as Purasaivarithota, in Tirumala.

On this occasion, tee successors of Anantalwar spread across the country gathered and rendered ‘Nalayira Divya Prabandha Gosthiganam’.

HH Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy said that through the TTD Alwar Divya Prabandha Project, eminent scholars from all Vaishnava Divyadesams are being invited every year and through their lectures, the glory of Anantalwar was conveyed in the most wonderful way.

Later, Tirumala Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that Anantalwar joined Sri Ramanujacharya as his first disciple and went to Tirumala to offer flowers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy and pioneered Pushpa Kainkaryam in Tirumala.

Scholars rendered speech on Venkatachala Itihasamala, Ramanujavari Tirumala Yatra, Swami Pushkarini Vaibhavam, Sri Ramayana Kalakshepam, Tirumalanambi – Thanniramudhu Utsavam, Moolavarla Thirumanjanam – Thirunamam, Ramanuja Sannidhi Pratistha in Tirumala, Sahasranamarchana Vibhavam, Establishment of Jeeyar Mutt in Tirumala, Srivari Suprabhatam-Ekanta Seva Tirumala, Punya Tirthas in Tirumala and many more.

TTD Dasa Sahitya Project Special Officer Dr Ananda Teerthacharyulu, successors of Anantalwar including Venkata Krishna Swamy, Bharadwaja Swamy and others participated in this programme.