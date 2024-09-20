  • Menu
Ahobila Mutt Jeeyar concludes Chaturmasya Sankalpam

Ahobila Mutt Jeeyar concludes Chaturmasya Sankalpam
Highlights

Tirupati: Srivan Satakopa Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan concluded his 16th Chaturmasya Sankalpam at Sri Ahobila Math, Tirumala. During the...

Tirupati: Srivan Satakopa Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan concluded his 16th Chaturmasya Sankalpam at Sri Ahobila Math, Tirumala. During the two-month period, hundreds of devotees chanted four Veda’s and Divyaprabandham. Vidwat Sadasu was also conducted by inviting renowned Sri Vaishnavite scholars.

The Ahobila Mutt Jeeyar on Thursday offered prayers at the abode of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha and at Lord Venkateswara for continued happiness and well-being of all living beings on this earth. TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary visited Ahobila Mutt along with family and had blessings of the Jeeyar.

