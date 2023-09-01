All compartments in Tirumala filled with devotees for Sarvadarshan, to take 24 hours

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala to have a darshan of Swami has increased significantly. All the compartments in the Vaikuntha complex are filled with devotees, and there is a long queue of devotees waiting outside. The Sarvadarshan, which allows general darshan to all devotees, takes approximately 24 hours.



Yesterday, on August 31, 2023, a total of 59,808 devotees visited Tirumala Srivari. Among them, 25,618 devotees offered talanilas, a form of seva where devotees offer their hair as a sign of devotion. The income from Srivari Hundi, the donation box, amounted to Rs. 3.6 crore.

Considering the expected influx of a large number of devotees attending the the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, (TTD) is making extensive arrangements.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy has stated that the two Brahmotsavams scheduled for September and October this year are expected to attract a large number of devotees due to the leap month. He conducted a review of the arrangements for the Brahmotsavam with the Collector, Superintendent of Police (SP), Tirupati Corporation Commissioner, and officials from all TTD departments at Tirumala Annamayya building on Thursday.

During a media interaction, EO AV Dharma Reddy announced that the Salakatla Brahmotsavam will take place from September 18 to 26, while the Navratri Brahmotsavam will be held from October 15 to 23. He said that the Chief Minister of the state, YS Jaganmohan Reddy would present silk clothes to Lord Sri Venkateswara on behalf of the state government on September 18.