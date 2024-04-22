All efforts on to boost voting percentage: Collector Pravin

Tirupati: The district administration is making all out efforts to increase the voting percentage in Tirupati district, stated Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar. Accordingly, large scale awareness programmes to create awareness among the voters at district constituency and booth level were taken up to see that the voting percentage is increase this time substantially, he added.

The Collector along with officials participated in an awareness meeting at MR Palli circle in the city on Sunday. Along with other officials, the Collector signed on the board put up at the polling booth and also administered a pledge to the participants that they will vote in the elections to be held on May 13. He also urged the voters to vote without any fear or favor and wanted them to ensure ethical voting.

People from all walks of life from the pilgrim city participated in the awareness programme, organised by SVEEP (Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation) and Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT). The district administration has ensured all arrangements and facilities at polling stations including water, electrical supply, ramp for differently abled, uninterrupted power supply, adequate security at all booths.

Arrangements were also made for those aged above 85 years to vote in their house itself and also to motivate absentee voters to participate in the voting.

The Collector flagged off motorcycle rally that took off at MR Palli circle and concluded Lakshmipuram circle in the city.