All set for launch of Tirupati district on April 4

Tirupati: The stage is set for the formal launching of Tirupati district on April 4. One after another, various departments have been opening their offices at the transit administrative building of Tirupati Collectorate located at TTD's Sri Padmavathi Nilayam. In fact, I&PR, Samagra Siksha and Social Welfare departments have already started functioning from the new collectorate while some other departments have been shifting their files and furniture during the past few days.

The officials have speeded up the works at Padmavathi Nilayam to make it ready well ahead of the inauguration of the new district by the CM scheduled for April 4. The works in the chambers of Collector, Joint Collector and DRO are in final stages along with the conference hall.

Cleaning and beautification works are in final stages while the division of furniture and vehicles to various departments has already been completed and sign boards of departments are being set up at their allotted rooms.

DRO N Rajasekhar and RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy have been monitoring the works regularly.

Meanwhile, all the legal hurdles regarding Padmavathi Nilayam have been cleared in favour of the government and the TTD. The Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud took up the case on Wednesday and dismissed the petition filed by BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy in this regard.

The bench categorically stated that there was no need to look into the High Court division bench judgement in this case. It felt that the government should be given due respect in democracy. The government has the right to reorganise districts and when the collectorate comes up, the area will be developed, the apex court observed.