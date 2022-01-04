All set for mega kabaddi tourney in Tirupati

Tirupati: The temple city has geared up to host a national invitation kabaddi tournament for the first time from January 5 to 9. A total of 43 teams from 22 States consisting of 750 players, coaches and team managers will be participating in the five-day tournament.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) and Tirupati Smart City Corporation are organising the mega tourney which is first of its kind in Tirupati. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Commissioner Girisha and Mayor Dr R Sirisha have laid their complete focus on the tournament to make it a grand success.

In view of the increasing Covid cases in several States, the MCT has taken all precautions to strictly screen the players on their arrival itself. Every participant should have Covid double vaccination certificate which is made mandatory.

Further, they have to undergo Covid rapid antigen tests on their arrival at Srinivasam after which they will be let inside. Then RT-PCR tests will also be conducted for them and if anyone is tested positive, they will be isolated and will not be allowed to participate in the tournament.

The MCT Commissioner and organising secretary PS Girisha said that the idea behind organising the tournament was to encourage rural sports. The MCT has also been taking steps to promote other rural sports also.

Every care has been taken in view of the prevailing Covid scenario and there is absolutely no need to panic. The teams will be accommodated in Srinivasam and Madhavam for which about 140 rooms are readied. Over 4,000 people are expected to watch the matches at Indira Maidanam where all arrangements have been made for them.

The Commissioner also said that food courts will be available for players at Lalitha Kala Pranganam of MCT office where they will get delicious food. Also, two special medical teams will be deployed to take care of the players at their accommodation site and at Indira Maidanam. Elaborate parking arrangements were also made and designated parking areas are located at municipal office, TUDA art gallery building, beside Vasan Eyecare and Gangamma temple road.

Tirupati urban police will be providing foolproof security for the players and at the grounds. The inaugural event will be held on January 5 evening at Indira Maidanam in which veteran badminton player Pullela Gopichand, Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and others will be taking part.

As a prelude, a spectacular crackers show is slated for Tuesday evening at YSR circle opposite TUDA office. Meanwhile, the arrangements at Indira Maidanam, the venue of the mega tourney, have reached their final stages. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Commissioner Girisha, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Additional Commissioner Haritha and Corporators have monitored the arrangements and made several suggestions to the officials.