Allagadda: Occult rituals terrify villagers

Allagadda (Nandyal) : The residents of Sirivella village in Allagadda constituency in Nandyal district are in grip of fear after the news of performing occult prayers spread like a wildfire on Thursday. The residents are urging the police personnel to track the persons and award stringent punishment so that it should not repeat in future. According to information, some unknown persons have performed occult prayers on the road near Reddy Peta, through which people go to their farmlands. In the middle of road, some unidentified persons have drawn a rangoli in a round shape and placed a vessel in the middle of it. The residents immediately brought this to the notice of villagers and the news in no time spread like a wildfire in and around the village. The residents after learning about the occult prayers were in a state of fear. Some villagers even took this issue to the notice of police personnel seeking immediate action on the culprits. The source stated that the police have assured to probe the issue.