Amara Hospital educates people about brain health

Tirupati: Tomark World Brain Day, Amara Hospital organised a public awareness programme on Friday aimed at educating people on brain health and showcasing its advanced neurological facilities and expert medical team.

The event focused on promoting practices essential for maintaining brain health, such as regular physical activity, stress management, adequate sleep and a balanced diet. Doctors stressed the importance of integrating activities like yoga, walking and daily exercise into one‘s routine. They also discussed mental well-being, highlighting the need to address workplace stress and burnout through counselling and lifestyle changes.

Speakers at the event advocated reducing phone usage, controlling substance abuse including alcohol and smoking, and strengthening social connections for holistic brain health. Nutritional advice included maintaining a balanced intake of proteins, carbohydrates, fats and vitamins, alongside getting 8–9 hours of sleep each night.

Hospital Chairman Dr Prasad Gourineni, MD Dr Ramadevi Gourineni, Head of Neurology Dr VK Anand, along with other doctors spoke on the occasion. DM&HO Dr V Balakrishna Naik, ESIC Joint Director Radha Krishna, IMA Tirupati President Dr RR Reddy and district transport officer K Muralimohan among others were present.