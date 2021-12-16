Amaravati JAC starts arrangements for public meeting in Tirupati with Bhumi Puja

Arrangements are afoot for a public meeting to be held tomorrow under the auspices of the Amaravati JAC in demand to the retain Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. Arrangements are being made to hold the meeting near the Toyota showroom on the Tirupati bypass route. The JAC leaders have held Bhumi Puja at the venue on Thursday and started works. The works are going at brisk pace as there is only one day left. JAC leaders Shiva Reddy, Gadde Tirupati Rao, Puvada Sudhakar, Rayapati Shailaja, TDP leader Pulivarthi Nani and others participated in the bhumi puja.



The AP government initially did not allow the public meeting to be held in Tirupati. With this, the leaders of the Amaravati JAC approached the High Court. The high court, which is hearing the case, allowed the meeting to be held from 1 pm to 6 pm tomorrow. Meanwhile, the JAC leaders have been focusing on activities related to the conduct of the meeting since Wednesday night in the wake of the High Court's permission.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the police department to allow public meetings headed by the Rayalaseema Intellectuals Forum in support of the three capitals and the Amravati Conservation Committee seeking to retain Amravati as the sole capital. Tirupati police have been directed to give permission to the Amaravati Conservation Committee to hold a public meeting in Daminidu village near Tirupati on the 17th of this month. The Rayalaseema Intellectuals' Forum has been given permission to hold a public meeting at the Thuda Grounds in Tirupati on the 18th.