Anantapur: All amenities to be provided for residents in Jagananna colonies
Minister Usha Sricharan performs Bhumi puja for construction of houses in Jagananna colonies
Kalyandurg (Anantapur) : Minister for Women and Child Welfare Usha Sricharan participated in the Bhumi puja at the local Jagananna colonies here on Thursday.
Speaking on the ocassion, the minister advised the beneficiaries to speed up construction works and be the proud owner of their houses.
She said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has invested all the resources and energies to improve quality of life and experience happiness in educating children and benefitting economically in all spheres of life.
She hoped that the houses would be completed soon and all infrastructure facilities would be created for the residents living in these colonies.
A festive atmosphere was prevailed in the colony with a large number of women participating in puja.