Live
- Transfer of four DMs: Bengal Govt ignored ECI’s guidelines on postings
- Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer Collector P Uday Kumar inspected the election strong room and distribution centers
- Choti Holi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat
- Daily Forex Rates (21-03-2024)
- ECI directs MeitY to immediately stop sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages on WhatsApp in view of Model Code of Conduct in force
- Cookers seized in Tumakur
- Adoption of Western Lifestyle Leading to spike in Colon Cancer: Expert
- Suniel Shetty to celebrate Holi with flowers, delicious food
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad
- IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain of CSK
Just In
Anantapur: Collector M Gautami inspects strongroom
District Collector M Gautami has called upon the electoral officers to make foolproof arrangements for the distribution of ballot boxes and firming up security at strongroom.
Anantapur : District Collector M Gautami has called upon the electoral officers to make foolproof arrangements for the distribution of ballot boxes and firming up security at strongroom.
Inspecting the arrangements for storing and counting of ballot boxes pertaining to Singanamala constituency at Government Arts College here on Wednesday, Gautami asked the officials to make all arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections and to make arrangements for EVM’s, strongroom arrangements.
The Collector said strong measures must be taken for security during polling and caution should be taken in making election tool kits available to all election staff.
Anantapur RO G Venkatesh, Singanamala RO Vennela Sreenu, Tahsildar Sivarami Reddy and Government Junior College principal Siddeshwara Prasad and others were present.