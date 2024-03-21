Anantapur: Collector M Gautami inspects strongroom

Anantapur : District Collector M Gautami has called upon the electoral officers to make foolproof arrangements for the distribution of ballot boxes and firming up security at strongroom.

Inspecting the arrangements for storing and counting of ballot boxes pertaining to Singanamala constituency at Government Arts College here on Wednesday, Gautami asked the officials to make all arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections and to make arrangements for EVM’s, strongroom arrangements.

The Collector said strong measures must be taken for security during polling and caution should be taken in making election tool kits available to all election staff.

Anantapur RO G Venkatesh, Singanamala RO Vennela Sreenu, Tahsildar Sivarami Reddy and Government Junior College principal Siddeshwara Prasad and others were present.