Anantapur: Congress cadres upbeat as Sharmila takes APCC reins

Anantapur : Dissidents in YSRCP and those who are likely to turn into dissidents after denied party tickets by TDP and Left parties as well are all looking forward to test the popularity of YS Sharmila, when she comes onto the road in Andhra Pradesh as PCC president to revive the past glory of the Congress.

While no one is expecting Congress’ miracle revival by itself, it all remains to be seen what impact Sharmila will make on the AP electorate. Just as the people showered their love on YS Rajasekhara Reddy and just as they embraced YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and gave him a chance, will the people also shower their affection on Sharmila at the cost of her brother Jagan Mohan Reddy is not the hot topic among political observers, Congress leaders and activists.

Congress roping in Sharmila has triggered hope in the party camp. Hence, party offices that looked deserted earlier now has visitors and party workers coming to the office. They have mixed feelings of hope and anxiety of what the next few days will unfold.

If she begins to pull crowds like Jagan Mohan Reddy, then it is an indication that something new is in the air, says Ramana Reddy, a one-time middle level Congress leader who deserted the camp and joined YSRCP. If she kindles hope, I will return to Congress along with my supporters, he adds.

Everyone believes Sharmila will impact the political landscape, but to what extent is the question dogging their minds. Parks and tea and coffee houses are agog with discussions and debates centring around the unprecedented political climate in the State. Some are showering praises on Jagan Mohan Reddy as a man with lot of confidence, as he is facing an unprecedented hostile situation within his family, party and without.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna interacting with The Hans India stated his party is discussing several political probabilities and a clear picture would emerge within a week to ten days. Right now, the TDP is undecided on choosing extended alliance partners, Jana Sena Party apart. It is waiting for some indications from BJP and if anything positive emerges from the BJP, then it may sail with the national party. If not, the Left Parties may choose to sail with the TDP-JSP combine. Our national policy is to defeat the BJP and the local policy to oust the YSRCP from power, he stated.

Ramakrishna maintained that his party will sail with any party except BJP and YSRCP. If the TDP group sails with BJP, then we will go with Congress and any like-minded party. ‘First YS Sharmila’s popularity should be tested. We will know only when she comes on the roads of AP. If the people display a new found love for Sharmila, then we will join her to fight to finish the BJP and the YSRCP,’ he added.