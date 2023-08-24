  • Menu
Anantapur: Cops raid acid dealers shops

K Srinivasa Rao
K Srinivasa Rao

Anantapur: Following the directions of Superintendent of Police Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, the police conducted raids on the acid dealers in the city in connection with acid attacks on women by criminal elements.

The raids were conducted on illegal acid dealers to ascertain the dealers possess licences for doing business.

DSP Venkatasiva Reddy conducted the raids in seven shops in the jurisdiction of one, two and fourth town police stations.

Circle inspectors Tedappa, Sivaramidu and Pratap Reddy were part of the team. The team thoroughly checked the antecedents of the dealers and warned them against selling them for illegal purposes and to students for criminal attacks on women.

