- Ola Electric commences deliveries of the all new S1 Air
- To get rid of anti-Hindu tag, Stalin to attend Mutt college function
- Two died in a collision between two cars and a lorry in Krishna district
- At least 10 under-construction buildings collapse in Himachal
- Sonia 'thrilled' over Chandrayaan-3 success
- PL Stock Update - TVS Motor - TVS X EV - Launch of a niche market offering
- PL Stock Report: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CROMPTON IN) - Analyst Meet Update - Reiterated Crompton 2.0 strategy - Focus on growth - BUY
- PL Sector Update: Multiplex - Sector Update – Can 2QFY24 be best ever for PVR-Inox in post pandemic era?
- Warm welcome to Archer Jyothi Surekha
- Mandali Buddha Prasad to stage Satyagraha Deeksha
Anantapur: Cops raid acid dealers shops
Anantapur: Following the directions of Superintendent of Police Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, the police conducted raids on the acid dealers in the city in connection with acid attacks on women by criminal elements.
The raids were conducted on illegal acid dealers to ascertain the dealers possess licences for doing business.
DSP Venkatasiva Reddy conducted the raids in seven shops in the jurisdiction of one, two and fourth town police stations.
Circle inspectors Tedappa, Sivaramidu and Pratap Reddy were part of the team. The team thoroughly checked the antecedents of the dealers and warned them against selling them for illegal purposes and to students for criminal attacks on women.
