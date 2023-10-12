Anantapur: Kalava accuses police of political bias in filing cases

Anantapur : Former minister and TDP leader Kalava Srinivasulu, in a press statement, questioned the police as to why cases were being filed on him though he was agitating peacefully for the release of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The police, who foiled his agitation in Rayadurgam constituency several times, filed cases against him and once again confined him to his house here on Wednesday. However, Srinivasulu came out of his house and squatted on the road and spoke to a section of media.

Kalava accused the police of unwarranted arrests and filing of cases to thwart his peaceful agitation taken up to express solidarity with jailed leader. In all, cops filed six cases against him and he was named the prime accused. He accused the police of political bias and added the police says that Section 30 of CrPC Act was under promulgation.

Howver, the cops failed to act against the local MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy when he was publicly celebrating his birthday creating traffic hurdles and defying the Act in force. Section 30 bans gathering of more than 5 persons in public. Does not the law apply to the ruling party functionaries, he demanded to know. He appealed to SP Anburajan to render justice to him and direct his personnel not to harass him and his followers.