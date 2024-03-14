Anantapur: ‘Policy makers need to focus on developing rural infrastructure’

Anantapur : Social activists observed that to address the rising unemployment problem, policy makers must focus on investing in rural development and boosting rural infrastructure, connectivity and provision of basic services in rural areas that can stimulate economic growth and create more job opportunities for young people. Activists Dr M Suresh Babu, Prof G Venkatasiva Reddy, Ramanjaneyulu and others met the ailing octogenarian and architect of NREGS movement in the united district, Narendra Singh Bedi here on Wednesday and celebrated the contribution of Bedi couple for the success of NREGS. On this occasion, they released a joint declaration to the media. The activists noted that implementing targeted skill development programs tailored to the needs of rural youth can equip them with the skills necessary to secure meaningful employment. Encouraging entrepreneurship and supporting the establishment of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in rural areas can create jobs and empower young people to become self-employed.

They noted that by addressing these challenges and implementing targeted interventions, stakeholders can work towards reducing youth unemployment and fostering sustainable economic development in rural India. They said that the decision to cut the budget for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) raises concerns about its impact on rural poor, who rely on it for their livelihood. Instead of cutting the budget for MGNREGS, they suggested that policymakers should explore ways to enhance its effectiveness and efficiency, such as improving implementation mechanisms, strengthening accountability measures, and investing in skill development and asset creation activities under the scheme.