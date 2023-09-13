Live
- PM Modi 'doing the right thing' by promoting Make in India: Putin
- Training meeting for election officials held
- Kesineni Nani performs Yagam at Rishikesh seeking relief for Naidu from cases
- Press Enclave Marg In Delhi To Undergo Redesign As The First Project Following G20 Summit
- 685 farmer suicides in Marathwada in 2023
- Warangal: SRU conducts workshop on IoT
- Employees complain over pressure from officials
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th September 2023
- A massive movement in the name of "Babutho Nenu" in Godavari districts
- 4 SCR employees receive Man of Month awards
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush increases at Tirumala ahead of Brahmotsavams
The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues today and the devotees are waiting in 22 compartments for the darshan Lord Venkateswara Swamy
The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues today and the devotees are waiting in 22 compartments for the darshan Lord Venkateswara Swamy. It is learned that it would take 12 hours for the completion of sarvadarshans.
On Tuesday, a total of 70,055 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has disclosed that the Srivari Hundi income on that day amounted to Rs. 5.32 crores.
Additionally, it has been announced that TTD will be making arrangements for the Brahmotsavam, which is scheduled to commence from the 17th of this month. The Brahmotsavam is a significant annual festival celebrated in Tirumala.
Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and EO AV Dharma Reddy handed over the Brahmotsavam invitation letter to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM camp office in Tadepalli. The Vedic scholars gave blessings to the Chief Minister.