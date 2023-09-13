Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush increases at Tirumala ahead of Brahmotsavams

The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues today and the devotees are waiting in 22 compartments for the darshan Lord Venkateswara Swamy. It is learned that it would take 12 hours for the completion of sarvadarshans.



On Tuesday, a total of 70,055 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has disclosed that the Srivari Hundi income on that day amounted to Rs. 5.32 crores.

Additionally, it has been announced that TTD will be making arrangements for the Brahmotsavam, which is scheduled to commence from the 17th of this month. The Brahmotsavam is a significant annual festival celebrated in Tirumala.

Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and EO AV Dharma Reddy handed over the Brahmotsavam invitation letter to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM camp office in Tadepalli. The Vedic scholars gave blessings to the Chief Minister.