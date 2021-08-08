Andhra Pradesh: RPF Head Constable shoots himself to death in Renigunta of Tirupati

In a shocking incident, an RPF head constable has committed suicide in Renigunta of Tirupati on Sunday morning. The Head Constable is identified to be Anand Rao who shot himself with a gun.



Renigunta Urban Police said the incident took place around 4.30 am on Sunday. Anandrao is serving in the Railway Protection Force in Renigunta. Upon learning of the matter, the police rushed to the spot and examined it, and learned about the incident on the occasion.



Urban police said a case has been registered and is being investigated over the incident. Head Constable Anand Rao's hometown is Chintalapuri village in Srikakulam district, police said. The full details of this suicide are yet to be ascertained.

