Andhra Pradesh: YV Subba Reddy inaugurates incense sticks manufacturing centre in Tirupati

The incense sticks manufacturing centre under the auspices of TTD was inaugurated on Monday by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, TTD EO Jawahar Reddy, and AEO Dharma Reddy participated in the inaugural function. On the occasion, YV Subba Reddy said that they have started making incense sticks with the used garlands in temples. He said they are making these sticks for a non-profit and will be made available to devotees in Tirupati and Tirumala.



"We have made seven types of incense sticks available to the devotees without any chemicals; we also started making toys with used flowers," YV Subba Reddy asserted. He further said that they had been making toys with used flowers and made the saptagiri monthly calendar available again. "We are providing temple information with colorful pages, "said TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.



The TTD manufactured incense sticks with seven brands as an indicator of the seven hills of Tirumala and has been released under the names Abhayahastha, Tandanana, Divyapada, Akrishti, Spashti, Tushti, Drishti. TTD has decided to sell incense sticks at laddu counters in Tirumala.



It was reported that the main aim of the incense sticks manufacturing centre is to provide divine offerings to the people and to avoid the accumulated flowers in temples.