Ankurarpanam held

Tirupati: The ritual of prelude for annual Pavitrotsavams, Beejavapanam or Ankurarpanam was observed in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday.

As part of Pavitrotsavams, Pavitra Pratishtha will be performed in the morning and Vedic programmes will be conducted at Yagashala in the evening on September 14. On September 15, offerings will be made to Moolavars, Utsavars, Vimana Prakara, Dhwajasthamba, Srimat Anjaneyaswamy in Mada Streets. The auspicious celebrations will conclude on September 16 with Purnahuti. During these three days, Snapana thirumanjanam will be performed to Sridevi and Bhudevi along with Sri Govindarajaswamy’s utsavara in the morning,

Temple Deputy EO Shanti, AEO Munikrishna Reddy and others participated in this programme.