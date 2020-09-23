ANMs should visit home isolated patients daily: Chittoor Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta

Tirupati: District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta directed the Medical and Health staff to ensure daily visits to every Covid positive patient under home isolation. He held a videoconference with Joint Collector (development) V Veerabrahmam, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah and other officials on Tuesday.

He said that a comprehensive review on the Covid deaths has to be made at PHC centres and sub-centres limits to take further action.

Triaging pendency will be dealt with seriously and departmental action will be initiated on concerned ANMs and supervisors. It is important to visit home isolation patients personally or through phone daily which gives them confidence.

The Joint Collector said that it is the primary duty of all the ANMs to conduct household survey.