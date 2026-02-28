Annamayya dist deploys drones, sniffer dogs under ‘Operation Safe Campus’

Tirupati: In a stepped-up drive to insulate students from the growing menace of narcotics, the district administration in Annamayya district has rolled out intensive surveillance measures under ‘Operation Safe Campus’, deploying drones and sniffer dogs to keep a close watch on areas surrounding schools and colleges.

The renewed focus emerged at the district-level Narcotics Coordination Committee meeting held in Madanapalle on Friday. District Collector Nishant Kumar and Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kunubilli chaired the review, which brought together officials from the police, education, health, revenue and excise wings to assess enforcement and awareness measures.

Explaining the strategy, the SP said unmanned aerial vehicles were being flown over vulnerable pockets near campuses to detect suspicious gatherings and possible drug transactions.

Trained sniffer dogs are also being pressed into service at bus stands and other public spaces frequented by students to check the possession and transport of ganja and other contraband. Dedicated special drives are being conducted around educational institutions to dismantle supply chains attempting to operate in their vicinity, he added.

Apart from enforcement, authorities have placed strong emphasis on prevention through education.

Over 600 awareness programmes have been organised in schools and colleges across the district to sensitise students about the health and legal consequences of drug abuse.

Activities such as 3K runs and village-level campaigns have complemented classroom sessions. Students and residents are being encouraged to share information on narcotics activity through the toll-free helpline 1972. During the meeting, the SP cited a recent case where police detected the sale of ‘Cool Lip’, a nicotine pouch product, near a school.

Observing that the product has been prohibited in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the Collector directed education department officials to ensure that such substances are neither sold nor consumed within educational premises in the district.