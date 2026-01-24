Annual Visesha puja held

Tirumala: On the auspicious occasion of Vasantha Panchami, the annual Visesha Puja was performed in a traditional manner at the Srivari Temple on Friday.

Earlier, the Visesha Puja used to be conducted as a weekly seva every Monday at the Srivari Temple.

However, based on the advice of Jeeyangars, archakas, and Agama scholars, and with the objective of preventing wear and tear of the Utsava idols and preserving them for future generations, the TTD Board decided to perform abhishekam only once a year.

Accordingly, it was resolved to conduct Vasanthotsavam, Sahasra Kalasabhishekam, and Visesha Puja annually.

In line with this decision, the annual Visesha Puja is being conducted on the occasion of Vasantha Panchami as Circar (in Ekantham without allowing devotees) at the Srivari Temple.

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, temple Dy EO Lokanatham, and other officials were present.