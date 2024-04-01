Any political advertisements should get prior approval of MCMC

Tirupati: Collector and district election officer Dr G Lakshmisha said that prior approval for political advertisements appearing in the media is required as per the model code of conduct. He said that under the chairmanship of district Collector, the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has been appointed.

Apart from giving approvals for political advertisements, the committee will monitor the paid news appearing in the print and electronic media. It will take into consideration the violations in this regard if any and will take appropriate action. Registered national and state political parties or candidates contesting on those parties tickets should apply for approvals for their political advertisements in the prescribed proforma three days in advance.

Non-registered political parties or candidates should apply one week in advance. The MCMC will go through the applications and issue approvals after taking into consideration whether the advertisements are in accordance with the model code of conduct (MCC). It will issue approval within two days of receiving the application if the material is in compliance with the MCC, said the Collector.

He made it clear that on the day of polling and a day before the polling, advertisements should be published in the newspapers only after getting MCMC approval. All TV channels, cable networks, digital displays and SMS, voice message through various mobile networks will fall under the purview of Electronic media. Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram, WhatsApp, Google websites etc., will also fall under the electronic media category. Any poll related content in these platforms should get approval.

The candidates should submit the content, purpose of giving advertisements, expenditure for that etc., along with their application to the MCMC control room at the Collectorate in Tirupati. The approval order number should also be displayed on the advertisements. Any deviations in this regard will be treated as MCC violation and action will be initiated, said the Collector.