AP Model High School has enough rice stocks: Collector Dr G Srijana

Kosigi (Kurnool): Kurnool district Collector Dr G Srijana assured that there is no problem for food to hostel students. Almost all the schools and hostels have been inspected and detected sufficient stocks of rice. The Collector inspected AP Model High School and girl’s hostel in Kosigi on Tuesday. Later, she interacted with students and enquired about breakfast, meals and snacks given to them.

Later, addressing a media conference, Collector Srijana said that based on reports that insufficient stocks of rice in the hostels that appeared in newspapers, she inspected AP Model High School at Kosigi.

Also, almost all schools in the district and hostels were also visited and inspected the rice stocks.

She claimed that almost all schools are having sufficient rice stocks and there is no problem as has been published in newspapers. She informed that she had personally enquired the students whether they are being served breakfast, meals and snacks or not. The 78 students, almost all of them said that they do not have any problem, she added.

The Collector told the media persons that she has physically inspected rice stocks. The school principal and staff were also ordered to immediately bring to her notice if they encountered any sort of problem without delay. She stated that necessary steps would be taken to ensure sufficient rice stocks in the hostels.

Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA) Project Officer Dr Venugopal accompanied the Collector.