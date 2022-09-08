APSRTC launches e-PoS machines for ticketing

Tirupati: Replacing the TIMs (ticket launching machines), the APSRTC Tirupati region on Wednesday introduced on pilot basis e-PoS (Electronic point of sale) machines which will accept credit and debit cards also. District Transport Officer (Regional Manager) T Chengal Reddy formally

launched the facility by issuing the ticket through e-PoS machine in a long-distance bus bound for Vijayawada in Central Bus Station here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that to begin with 40 bus services in two depots Mangalam and Tirupati will be covered under the facility and will be extended gradually to other depots in the region.

The new facility e-Pos which is multi-beneficial will not only help to promote cashless transactions but also be convenient to passengers as it has online ticket issuing facility for booking tickets from any stage enroute, depending on the vacancy. The new facility also accepts cargo booking avoiding the customer booking them at the counter, latest online track and also online tracking system and video facility which could record any incident during the bus journey and also mishaps, he explained while informing that e-PoS will be expanded to other services including Express, Pallevelugu etc. by February 2023 ushering in a most passenger friendly system.