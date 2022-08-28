Arrangements for idol immersion pick up pace at Vinayak Sagar

Tirupati: The arrangements for the mass immersion of Ganesh idols in Vinayak Sagar (tank) are going on in fast phase, said Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anupama Anjali.

The mass immersion of idols (Nimajjan) in the pilgrim city will be on September 4. The Commissioner along with senior officials including superintendent engineer T Mohan on Saturday visited Vinayak Sagar to inspect the arrangements being made for the immersion of idols.

Speaking to the media, she said all the required arrangements for the immersion at the Sagar are being made by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) in coordination with other departments including TTD, Fire, Police, Electricity and Water Works for facilitating a hassle-free mass immersion of idols on the fifth day of Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations.

She said four cranes will be set up at the immersion point for lifting the idols big and small separately for the immersion in the tank. For the sake of visitors a separate passage on the tank bund will be provided for witnessing the idols' immersion.

Expressing happiness at Srinivasa Sethu works gathering momentum, the Commissioner informed that the expressway works will be completed within the stipulated time.

She said that for the free flow of traffic at Ramanuja Circle and from there to Lakshmipuram Circle, the road was opened up for LMV and public after partial completion of flyover works, keeping in view the Vinayaka Chavithi celebration during which the idols will be carried in a procession to Vinayak Sagar for immersion.

The Commissioner urged the denizens to use only clay idols for worship for the Chavithi and wanted everyone to become a part for the protection of the environment.

Municipal engineer Chandrasekhar and deputy engineer Vijayakumar were present.