Azadi ka amrit mahotsav: Jana Jathiya Gourav Divas rally held in pilgrim city

Tirupati: On the occasion of Jana Jathiya Gourav Divas-2022 being observed nationwide as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Tribal pride day of AP rally was held in the pilgrim city on Sunday.

AP State ST Commission member Vaditya Sankar Naik who flagged off the rally, said that many tribal leaders like Bhagwan Birsa Munda of Jharkhand, Siddu Kanhu, Tantia Bill and Bima Naik of Madhya Pradesh, Alluri Sitharama Raju of Andhra Pradesh, Rani Gaidinluyu of Manipur and Sahid Laxman Naik of Odisha fought against the British Raj to free the country.

It is our duty to remember and honour them in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of Independence and dedicate ourselves to fulfill the aspirations of these leaders who sacrificed their lives during the freedom movement. District Revenue Officer (DRO) Srinivasa Rao said taking the inspiration of Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating our freedom fighters, we should all strive to protect the environment, cleanliness and contain plastic menace, in the same spirit to ensure a disease free society essential for the country's progress. Students from various schools and colleges participated in the rally.