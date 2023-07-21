Bank of Baroda celebrates its 116th Foundation Day

Tirupati: Bank of Baroda, one of the leading banks in India with its presence in 34 states and Union territories, celebrated its 116th Foundation Day here on Thursday.

Marking the occasion, a series of programmes including blood donation, walkathon, saplings plantation, provision distribution and commemoration meeting were held in Tirupati.

In the walkathon from main branch at VV Mahal Road to K T Road Branch (near Annarao Circle), to create awareness on health and cleanliness, the employees from all the branches in the city led by Polu Amaranatha Reddy, Assistant General Manager and Regional head participated. The bank also organised a blood donation camp on its regional office premises in association with NTR Memorial Trust and donated provisions to Abhaya Kshetrm Orphanage as part of CSR activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Amaranatha Reddy said Bank of Baroda, which was established on July 20, 1908 by Maharaja of Baroda, Sir Sayajirao Gaikwad-III is headquartered at Vadodara, Gujarat. With the merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, with effect from April 1, 2019, BoB became one of largest banks in the country with 9,607 branches and also a network of 96 overseas offices spanning 19 countries, which gave the name to the bank as “India’s International Bank”.

Tirupati region has 49 branches spread across the erstwhile Kurnool, Cuddapah, Chittoor and Anantapur districts and having a total business of Rs 7,830 crores as on June 30, 2023, he said assuring that the bank has a product to satisfy each and every financial need of customers.

The bank also conducted a meeting in which customers, staff and retired employees of the bank along with their families participated to felicitate customers and staff for their best services. Deputy Regional Head B Prasad and Chief Manager Yasin were also present.