- Free spraying of Pusa bio-de-composer solution will be done in 5000 acres in Delhi: Gopal Rai
- Won't the country go bankrupt if crores of loans waived of entrepreneurs; DCM questions PM
- FPIs have turned sellers in Indian market after 3 months
- You must be X Premium subscriber to get ad revenue share: Musk
- Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appointed as TTD chairman
- Laos receives over 1.6 million international tourists in H1
- No culprit to be left: Anantapuram DIG Ammi Reddy reiterates
- Kolkata Police busts child trafficking racket involving around 100 surrogate mothers
- Saluting Indian weavers on National Handloom Day: These Made-in-India D2C Brands are championing the cause!
- Situation under control in Haryana’s Nuh: CRPF Inspector-General
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has been appointed as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam by Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy as the tenure of the current chairman YV Subba Reddy will end within a week.
Tirupati MLA Bhumana as the chairman of TTD. Earlier, Bhumana worked as TTD chairman from 2006 to 2008 during the late YSR regime. With the latest appointment, he will serve as the Chairman of TTD for two years.
The current chairman YV Subbareddy took over that responsibility in 2019. Currently there are 35 governing members in TTD along with the chairman.
