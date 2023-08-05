Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appointed as TTD chairman

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has been appointed as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam by Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy as the tenure of the current chairman YV Subba Reddy will end within a week.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana as the chairman of TTD. Earlier, Bhumana worked as TTD chairman from 2006 to 2008 during the late YSR regime. With the latest appointment, he will serve as the Chairman of TTD for two years.

The current chairman YV Subbareddy took over that responsibility in 2019. Currently there are 35 governing members in TTD along with the chairman.