BJP activists celebrate party win in North-Eastern states

Tirupati: It is celebration time for the BJP leaders and activists in the pilgrim city on Thursday following the party win in three North-Eastern states. The activist including party state executive committee member B Chandra Reddy, district cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Minority Morcha state secretary Sheik Baji, Tirupati district BJP general secretary Varaprasad and others burst crackers and distributed





sweets to public and pilgrims in Govindaraja South Mada street in Tirupati on Thursday expressing their joy over the party win in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura in the Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Thursday. The leaders said the party win amply proved the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining intact even in the North-East where the saffron party was few years back considered weak and non-entity. The election results are a prelude to the election in 2024 indicating the BJP under the dynamic leadership of Modi is sure to come to power again irrespective of the opposition parties' propaganda, they said.











