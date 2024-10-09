BJP leaders celebrate party’s hat-trick victory in Haryana

Tirupati: Tirupati BJP leaders celebrated the party's hat-trick victory in Haryana with festivities led by district cultural wing president Gundala Gopinath Reddy here on Tuesday.

The leaders gathered at Govindarajaswamy Mada Street, bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets. They expressed joy, stating that the results reflect the nation's continued support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Key attendees included BJP district cultural wing convenor Gundala Gopinath, senior leaders Subrahmanyam Yadav, Kattamanchi Chandrababu Yadav, east mandal general secretary Thondamanati Subrahmanyam Reddy, youth wing leaders Jayant Kumar, Panibhushan Reddy and district leader Sudhakar.