Blood donation camps, saplings plantation mark CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday celebrations

Tirupati: YSR Congress party leaders and cadres celebrated the birthday of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday in a grand manner.

Blood donation camps, saplings plantation and cutting of cakes marked the occasion. At a programme held in Tirupati, city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy celebrated the day by taking up various social service activities.

Abhinay and his brother Nihar Reddy along with party workers donated blood while MLA Karunakar Reddy cut the cake. Speaking on the occasion, he recalled how Congress president Sonia Gandhi and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu acted inhumanly against Jagan Mohan Reddy and sent him to jail for about one-and-a-half years by filing false cases.Jagan with his determination has faced all these and emerged victorious by achieving 51 per cent votes and 151 Assembly seats in 2019 general elections. YSRCP city president P Prathap Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, corporators and others took part.

YSR Trade Union Congress also celebrated the Chief Minister's birthday. YSRTUC state general secretary N Raja Reddy cut a cake on the occasion. He lauded the welfare schemes launched by the Chief Minister in the name of Navaratnalu through which various sections of the people have been deriving benefit. D Sankar Reddy, D Munisekhar Reddy, Tirumala Reddy and others were present.

In SV University, Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy planted saplings at I-block, V-C's bungalow and near Srinivasa Auditorium. He said that SV University is known for its lush green campus and they wanted to increase the greenery further by planting more saplings which include fruit and herbal saplings on the occasion of the birthday of the Chief Minister. Rector Prof V Srikanth Reddy, Registrar Prof OMd Hussain, Environmental Science Professor T Damodaram, NSS coordinator Prof Padmanabham, executive council members Dwarakanath Reddy, Madhavi and others took part.

NSS unit of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam initiated tree plantation in the campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, Registrar Prof DM Mamatha and other faculty took part and planted the saplings. The Vice-Chancellor said that space has been allocated for five schools, engineering section and non-teaching staff in the campus not only to plant the saplings but also they are responsible for their maintenance and sustainable growth.

Dr YSR Prajaprasthanam Seva Trust under the chairmanship of Dr PC Rayulu distributed 200 food packets to the poor, visually handicapped and children on the occasion of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday. He said that the Chief Minister introduced exceptional welfare schemes for the needy people. Director of the trust Sri Devi also took part in the function.