  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

BoB opens branches in Nagari & Punganur

BoB opens branches in Nagari & Punganur
x
Highlights

Bank of Baroda (BoB), India's second-largest public sector bank, has inaugurated its 57th and 58th branches in Tirupati region, located in Nagari and Punganur in Chittoor district on Thursday.

Tirupati: Bank of Baroda (BoB), India's second-largest public sector bank, has inaugurated its 57th and 58th branches in Tirupati region, located in Nagari and Punganur in Chittoor district on Thursday. MVS Sudhakar, DGM, Business Development, Hyderabad Zone has inaugurated the branch. AGM & Regional Head P Amaranatha Reddy, DRM B Prasad, branch staff and villagers were present.

The new branches aim to serve approximately 50 neighbouring villages, providing banking facilities to around 2 lakh residents. MVS Sudhakar stressed the bank's commitment to expand its presence in the State, enhancing banking access in semi-urban and rural areas and promoting financial inclusion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X