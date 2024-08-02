BoB opens branches in Nagari & Punganur

Tirupati: Bank of Baroda (BoB), India's second-largest public sector bank, has inaugurated its 57th and 58th branches in Tirupati region, located in Nagari and Punganur in Chittoor district on Thursday. MVS Sudhakar, DGM, Business Development, Hyderabad Zone has inaugurated the branch. AGM & Regional Head P Amaranatha Reddy, DRM B Prasad, branch staff and villagers were present.

The new branches aim to serve approximately 50 neighbouring villages, providing banking facilities to around 2 lakh residents. MVS Sudhakar stressed the bank's commitment to expand its presence in the State, enhancing banking access in semi-urban and rural areas and promoting financial inclusion.