Live
- Neeru Bajwa celebrates birthday month with positivity and energy
- It’s very useful, I supports to Union Minister Nithin Gadkari appeals on removing 18 percent GST for health insurance schemes
- Treat Insurance not only as social cover it also as a mode of saving
- Collector S Nagalakshmi distributes pensions in Guntur
- Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu rues error-prone game as He Bingjiao avenges Tokyo Olympics loss
- Rs 224 cr fund misuse detected in coop banks: Minister
- Social and physical advantages of modern hearing aids
- SC judgement should help to uplift marginalised sections: YSRCP
- Bhitarkanika National Park reopens for tourists
- Air connectivity key to boost trade with AP: UAE
Just In
BoB opens branches in Nagari & Punganur
Highlights
Bank of Baroda (BoB), India's second-largest public sector bank, has inaugurated its 57th and 58th branches in Tirupati region, located in Nagari and Punganur in Chittoor district on Thursday.
Tirupati: Bank of Baroda (BoB), India's second-largest public sector bank, has inaugurated its 57th and 58th branches in Tirupati region, located in Nagari and Punganur in Chittoor district on Thursday. MVS Sudhakar, DGM, Business Development, Hyderabad Zone has inaugurated the branch. AGM & Regional Head P Amaranatha Reddy, DRM B Prasad, branch staff and villagers were present.
The new branches aim to serve approximately 50 neighbouring villages, providing banking facilities to around 2 lakh residents. MVS Sudhakar stressed the bank's commitment to expand its presence in the State, enhancing banking access in semi-urban and rural areas and promoting financial inclusion.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS