Boston based devotee donates Rs. 4.20 crore to TTD's SVBC trust

Tirumala, September 16: Ramakrishna resident of Vijayawada and representative of Boston based devotee Ravi Ika has on Thursday handed over a donation of ₹4.20 crore to the SVBC trust.

He handed over the cheque towards the donation amount to TTD Additional EO and SVBC MD AV Dharma Reddy at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Srivari temple today after darsan.

Speaking on the occasion the TTD Additional EO said that Ravi Ika has so far donated over ₹40 crores to various trusts of TTD. He said Ravi has given first instalment of ₹4.20 crore to fund the SVBC modernisation program to buy advanced cameras and other technical equipment costing ₹7 crore in all.

He said with these donations, the SVBC will get fully equipped with state of the art cameras and latest HD technical equipment to provide display of life like images of all Vahana sevas sand rituals in Tirumala. SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar was also present.